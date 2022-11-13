Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,102 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

