Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,222 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 405,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Up 1.5 %

Xperi Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.