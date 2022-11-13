Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,658 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $8.50 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

