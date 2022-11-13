Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,976 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

