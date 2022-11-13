Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,869 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NanoDimension Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. NanoDimension Inc. now owns 4,002,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

SELB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 6.73. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.80.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

