Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,072 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $346.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Quotient Technology

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.