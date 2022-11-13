Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $110,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $37.97 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

