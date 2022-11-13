Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

