Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Up 11.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $551.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.