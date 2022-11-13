Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $211,000 Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $105,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 185,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE GHL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.