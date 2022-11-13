Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $213,000 Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

XNET opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

