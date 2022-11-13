Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ames National were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ames National Trading Down 0.7 %

Ames National Profile

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

