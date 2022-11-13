Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $281,000 Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SPNE opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

