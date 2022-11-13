Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $479,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

