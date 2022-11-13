Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 992.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 144,554 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $14.38 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $965.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

