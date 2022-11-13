Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $212,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

