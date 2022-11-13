Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $215,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 862,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,334,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,551,000 after acquiring an additional 759,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.