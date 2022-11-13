Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $235,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.