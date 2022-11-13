Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $238,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,024,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 492,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $4,650,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cannae by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,038,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,744 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Stock Up 4.2 %

Cannae Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

