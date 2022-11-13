Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $158,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

