Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

