Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $257,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AES by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in AES by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in AES by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,216,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

