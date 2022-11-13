Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 587,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 113.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,987,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 168.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,769,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 1,149.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 564,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Romeo Power by 496.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 468,743 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Price Performance

Shares of RMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

