Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile



Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

