Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

