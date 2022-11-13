Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.