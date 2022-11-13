Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENOV stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
