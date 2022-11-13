Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

