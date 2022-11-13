Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $169,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.