Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 125,636 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,063,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,205,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.19 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

