Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,348 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.