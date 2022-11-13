Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

