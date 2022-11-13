Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,140 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Puma Biotechnology

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

