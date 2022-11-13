Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,192 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.