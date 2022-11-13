Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,416,356 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416,356 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.