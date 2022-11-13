Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,548 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after buying an additional 871,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

