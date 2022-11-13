Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,761 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conformis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.