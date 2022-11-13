Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,466 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Shares of TDW opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,969,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,836,298.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

