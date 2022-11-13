Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $288,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,312,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 76.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 132.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

