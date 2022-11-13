Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

