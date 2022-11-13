Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

