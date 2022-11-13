Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $50,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

