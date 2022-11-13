ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 13.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 488,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,273,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ContextLogic Stock Up 14.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,089,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,300,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ContextLogic by 13.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ContextLogic by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

