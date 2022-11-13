ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 13.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 488,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,273,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
ContextLogic Stock Up 14.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ContextLogic by 13.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ContextLogic by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
