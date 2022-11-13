Cormark Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$64.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.60.

EIF opened at C$48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.02. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

