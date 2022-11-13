Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

