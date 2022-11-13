Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.45 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

