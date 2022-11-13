CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 20,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.