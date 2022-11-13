Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.12

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.12 and last traded at $248.80, with a volume of 33637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,541.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

