Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.90.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.84. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

