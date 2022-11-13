Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,764,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.