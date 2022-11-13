DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 469.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in DexCom by 284.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 324,557 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.